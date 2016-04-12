7 Ways to Elevate a Quesadilla

It doesn't get much better than a warm, crispy, gooey, cheese-filled quesadilla—or does it? From a breakfast-style quesadilla packed with scrambled egg and sausage, to a sweet-savory version filled with pineapple and bacon, here are seven ways to upgrade the classic Mexican dish.

For incredible depth of flavor mix smoked cheese, like cheddar or Gouda, into your quesadilla filling.

Chef Josh Capon upgrades the traditional quesadilla, serving it with four cheeses and topping it with roasted poblanos and tomatoes

Make healthier quesadillas by adding vegetables like carrots and leeks, or even protein-packed quinoa.

Curried potatoes add an Indian twist to this quick and easy quesadilla.

The classic breakfast sandwich goes South of the border with these sausage, egg and cheese quesadillas.

Instead of your usual grilled chicken, try adding duck confit or crab.

Pineapple and Canadian bacon aren't just for pizza! The wonderful combination of sweet and savory, bound together with fresh Mozzarella makes an amazing quesadilla.