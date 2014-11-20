7 Ways to Eat Thanksgiving in One Bite

Image zoom

We may divide the Thanksgiving meal into separate dishes for the sake of propriety and appearance, but everyone knows that it’s all meant to be eaten at once. Mashed potatoes, turkey, cranberry sauce—they all come together to make one delicious forkful.

You don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to experience this perfect moment of oneness. Here, seven ways to eat Thanksgiving in one bite right now.

Pop-Tart

Known for savory takes on classic pastries, San Francisco’s Craftsman and Wolves is home to the Thanksgiving dinner Pop-Tart. Made with pâte brisée, the flaky pastry is filled with sweet potato puree, sous vide turkey, cranberry relish and béchamel (in place of gravy). It’s garnished with a roasted Delicata squash ring and crispy sage leaves. Your move, Toaster Strudel.

Po’Boy

Inspired by the classic leftovers sandwich, New Orleans’s legendary Parkway Bakery & Tavern offers a Thanksgiving po’boy with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy, every Wednesday in November.

Dumplings

An innovative dumpling parlor, New York City’s Mimi Cheng’s, is serving fried Thanksgiving dinner dumplings stuffed with cranberry-sage stuffing, turkey and gravy with a cranberry dipping sauce. For dessert, there’s a cinnamon-sugar sprinkled pumpkin cheesecake dumpling topped with whipped cream.

Ramen

F&W People’s Best New Chef 2013 Dale Talde transforms Thanksgiving into a soothing bowl of ramen at his eponymous Brooklyn restaurant. It’s filled with creamed spinach wontons, pickled cranberries, stuffing roulade and, of course, slices of roast turkey. The dish is finished with mushroom gravy, poured tableside.

Burger

Daniel Boulud’s New York sausage and burger hub is serving the Gobbler: a house-made turkey burger topped with grilled radicchio–pumpkin seed slaw and cranberry ketchup on a rye brioche bun (which takes the place of stuffing).

Croissant

At New York City’s always-innovative Momofuku Milk Bar, the Thanksgiving croissant is a holiday tradition. Made with celery-salt dough, the savory croissant is loaded with turkey (both light and dark meat), stuffing, gravy and cranberry jelly.

Terrine

The Thanksgiving Sides en Croute at Ryan Farr’s 4505 Meats Butcher Shop in San Francisco is a masterpiece of food architecture. It’s essentially the turducken of sides. The five-pound terrine consists of layers of stuffing, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and marshmallow, all wrapped in a pastry crust.

