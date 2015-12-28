7 Ways to Eat Caviar on Everything

Maybe you were lucky enough to receive a tinful of caviar for Christmas—or maybe you treated yourself to one. Either way, you’re now faced with a deliciously difficult question: How are you going to eat it? The answer: on pretty much anything. Here's how:

1. On a spoon. For a truly indulgent caviar-eating experience, all you need is a spoon—preferably a small one made out of mother-of-pearl. Eat it straight out of the tin and enjoy every bite in its purest form.

2. On pizza. No, we’re not advising you to plop a dollop of caviar onto a slice of cheese pizza (but if you do, please let us know how it is). Instead we’re suggesting you eat it on a luxe pizza topped with smoked salmon, crème fraîche and chives.

3. On pasta. Here’s an easy idea for an elegant pasta dinner: plump clams, chilled, delicate capellini and a big spoonful of caviar.

4. On potato chips. A simple snack of crispy, salty potato chips and briny, bursting caviar is hard to beat, but if you want to take things to the next level, try layering the chips with caviar, crème fraîche and thinly sliced scallops.

5. On scrambled eggs. Start your day like a real high roller with creamy, custardy scrambled eggs, caviar and toasted challah, or add a salad and Champagne for a perfect dinner.

6. On onion dip. Give the game-day dip a makeover with the simple addition of caviar. It’s incredible with the classic dip’s sweet, tangy flavors and stunning when presented in a hollowed-out onion.

7. On roasted potatoes. Mini roasted potatoes are ideal vehicles for roe. If you’re nice enough to share, the scooped out potato halves filled with caviar and sour cream are great party hors d’oeuvres.