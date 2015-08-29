7 Ways to Dress Up Grilled Salmon

Richly flavored salmon can stand up to bold flavors, especially when it’s grilled. Here are seven sauces to try.
Richly flavored salmon can stand up to bold flavors, especially when it’s grilled. Here are seven sauces to try.
1. Pesto
Sure, a classic basil pesto is nice, but this cilantro-pecan version is spectacular with grilled salmon.
2. Dill Pickle Butter
Could there be a more perfect combination than tangy pickles and luscious butter? As soon as the salmon comes off the grill, spoon a dollop of the butter on top and let it melt.
3. Melted Tomatoes
For a supereasy summer dish, cook tomatoes until they’re a bit saucy, then serve grilled salmon on top.
4. Honey Mustard
To create a glazed finish, brush salmon with honey mustard that’s been amped up with a little horseradish.
5. Ketchup
Doctor ketchup with soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and curry to brush on salmon after it grills.
6. Tandoori
Salmon works beautifully with an Indian-style yogurt marinade, which forms a fantastic crust on the fish.
7. Miso
Rub and briefly marinate the salmon with miso, lemon and ginger before grilling. https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/grilled-salmon-salad-with-miso-vinaigrette
Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.
Related: Delicious Salmon Recipes
Healthy Fish Recipes
Quick Fish Recipes