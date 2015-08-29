7 Ways to Dress Up Grilled Salmon

Richly flavored salmon can stand up to bold flavors, especially when it’s grilled. Here are seven sauces to try.

1. Pesto

Sure, a classic basil pesto is nice, but this cilantro-pecan version is spectacular with grilled salmon.

2. Dill Pickle Butter

Could there be a more perfect combination than tangy pickles and luscious butter? As soon as the salmon comes off the grill, spoon a dollop of the butter on top and let it melt.

3. Melted Tomatoes

For a supereasy summer dish, cook tomatoes until they’re a bit saucy, then serve grilled salmon on top.

4. Honey Mustard

To create a glazed finish, brush salmon with honey mustard that’s been amped up with a little horseradish.

5. Ketchup

Doctor ketchup with soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and curry to brush on salmon after it grills.

6. Tandoori

Salmon works beautifully with an Indian-style yogurt marinade, which forms a fantastic crust on the fish.

7. Miso

Rub and briefly marinate the salmon with miso, lemon and ginger before grilling. https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/grilled-salmon-salad-with-miso-vinaigrette

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

