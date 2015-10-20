7 Ways to Cook With Turnips

Often overlooked, turnips are a great source of vitamin C and can be used in a variety of dishes. From silky gratin to a quick stir-fry, here are seven ways to use the underrated root vegetable.

1. Casserole

F&W's Justin Chapple tops luscious turnip gratin with earthy porcini mushrooms.

2. Pickled

"It's really special to have something that's just starting to ferment," says chef Andrea Reusing of this fast turnip kimchi recipe.

3. Soup

Though it looks and tastes rich and creamy, this soup is surprisingly light.

4. Roasted

Balsamic vinegar mixed with butter and caramel makes a fantastic glaze for pleasantly bitter roasted turnips.

5. Salad

Both turnips and the greens are used for this hearty farro salad.

6. Stir-Fry

This delicious vegetarian stir-fry features brussels sprouts, turnips, carrots and lentils.

7. Mashed Potatoes

Upgrade classic mashed potatoes with fresh turnips.

