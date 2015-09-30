7 Ways to Cook with Supersalty, Crazy-Delicious Country Ham

From over-the-top breakfast sandwiches to supereasy croutons, here are seven awesome ways to use country ham.
1. Breakfast Sandwiches
These tender biscuits have a terrific, salty edge. Top them with eggs, cheese and country ham, and, if desired, raspberry jam.
Or try F&W's Justin Chapple's terrific hybrid of an egg salad sandwich and Egg McMuffin.
2. Deviled Eggs
Upgrade the classic appetizer by topping it with delicious country ham.
3. Quiche
Make this fluffy quiche with mushrooms, Gruyère and country ham.
4. Flapjacks
Put leftover ham to good use with these savory pancakes.
5. Soup
Delicious chunks of apple and ham make this the ultimate pumpkin soup.
6. Croutons
These easy-to-make croutons are so delicious they make excellent hors d'oeuvres on their own.
7. Pasta
Try this quick, creamy pasta.
Or make this excellent angel-hair dish.
