7 Ways to Cook with Supersalty, Crazy-Delicious Country Ham

From over-the-top breakfast sandwiches to supereasy croutons, here are seven awesome ways to use country ham.

1. Breakfast Sandwiches

These tender biscuits have a terrific, salty edge. Top them with eggs, cheese and country ham, and, if desired, raspberry jam.

Or try F&W's Justin Chapple's terrific hybrid of an egg salad sandwich and Egg McMuffin.

2. Deviled Eggs

Upgrade the classic appetizer by topping it with delicious country ham.

3. Quiche

Make this fluffy quiche with mushrooms, Gruyère and country ham.

4. Flapjacks

Put leftover ham to good use with these savory pancakes.

5. Soup

Delicious chunks of apple and ham make this the ultimate pumpkin soup.

6. Croutons

These easy-to-make croutons are so delicious they make excellent hors d'oeuvres on their own.

7. Pasta

Try this quick, creamy pasta.

Or make this excellent angel-hair dish.

Related: Fantastic Ham Recipes

Breads and Biscuits

Amazing Quiches