7 Ways to Cook with Scraps and Help Stop Food Waste

Join F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin in the #loveuglyfood campaign to reduce food waste. From carrot tops to radish greens, here are seven ways to use ingredients that are usually thrown away.

1. Roasted Carrots with Carrot Top Gremolata

Chopped carrot greens make a tasty topping for sweet roasted carrots.

2. Fennel Frond Orzo

This healthy, dynamic orzo salad combines aromatic fennel fronds with crunchy almonds, tangy capers, bright scallions and briny olives.

3. Roasted Radishes with Radish Greens

Chef Gerard Craft's quick side dish calls for just five ingredients.

4. Broccoli Matchsticks and Kale Salad

This delicious, healthy salad makes use of sweet broccoli stems.

5. Potato, Leek and Radish Green Vichyssoise

How do you give the classic chilled soup a springy upgrade? Add radish greens.

6. Bittersweet-Chocolate Bar with Candied Orange Peels

Bittersweet and ultra-citrusy candied orange peels are delicious spread on chocolate with pistachios.

7. Grilled Fava Bean Pods with Chile and Lemon

"Trust me," says chef Nate Appleman about this unusual but delicious recipe for whole fava beans.

Related: Fantastic Carrot Recipes

Terrific Fava Bean Recipes

Inside America's Most Sustainable Supermarket