7 Ways to Cook with Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a great substitute for butter in baked goods, and its mild tropical flavor can also enhance a range of dishes from soup to grains. Here, seven fantastic ways to cook with coconut oil.
1. Pancakes
Mixing ground flax and coconut oil into the batter adds nutritional value to these delicious pancakes.
Or try these savory pancakes.
2. Cinnamon Rolls
Coconut oil replaces butter in these delicious dairy-free pumpkin cinnamon rolls.
3. Pilaf
Coconut oil gives this cauliflower-studded pilaf terrific tropical flavor.
4. Soup
Star blogger Anya Kassoff coats squash and carrots with coconut oil for this healing noodle soup.
Or try this sweet, spicy carrot-ginger soup with coconut-roasted shrimp.
5. Muffins
These incredible nutmeg-banana-carrot muffins feature coconut oil in both the batter and the frosting.
6. Cake
This beautiful layer cake is made with coconut oil and toasted ground coconut.
Or try this pleasantly dense, gluten-free carrot cake.
7. Popcorn
Coconut oil can be used in place of butter or any other oil for popping corn.