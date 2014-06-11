7 Ways to Celebrate National Lobster Day Like a Pro

This past week, chefs like Pichet Ong, Alain Ducasse and Harold Dieterle prepared and ate some super-succulent lobsters—just in time for National Lobster Day, which is this Sunday, June 15

Justine Sterling
June 11, 2014

Want to know what goes on behind closed kitchen doors? F&W tracks the best chefs to find out what they're eating and drinking.

This past week, chefs like Pichet Ong, Alain Ducasse and Harold Dieterle prepared and ate some super-succulent lobsters—just in time for National Lobster Day, which is this Sunday, June 15.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up