7 Ways to Add Spinach to Your Spring Brunch

Spring-ify brunch with these spinach-packed recipes.

The combination of flavors here is pure genius. Tarragon is classic with both spinach and eggs, and a touch of sharp feta cheese accents the trio beautifully. Use these same ingredients to make superb omelets.

A mix of spinach, fava beans, green beans and mint stars in these tasty empanadas.

This version of eggs Florentine is based on eggs Benedict: The perfectly poached eggs rest on toasted English muffins on a bed of garlicky spinach and are then topped with a light cheese sauce spiked with smoked Spanish paprika.

Few Americans eat pasta for breakfast, but this Greek-inspired recipe aims to make a few converts.

This addictive pancake is a savory riff on the traditional Dutch baby, the sweet eggy pastry invariably dusted with confectioners' sugar. Pouring the batter into a hot skillet creates a crisp crust.

A great way to use leftover cooked brown rice, this delicious fried rice made with thinly sliced scallions, chopped spinach and egg takes just 15 minutes.

This healthy vegetarian dish is great for a crowd.