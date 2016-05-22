7 Ways to Add Spinach to Your Spring Brunch

Get more greens.
Spring-ify brunch with these spinach-packed recipes.
1. Spinach, Feta and Tarragon Frittata
The combination of flavors here is pure genius. Tarragon is classic with both spinach and eggs, and a touch of sharp feta cheese accents the trio beautifully. Use these same ingredients to make superb omelets.
2. Spinach-and-Green-Pea Empanadas
A mix of spinach, fava beans, green beans and mint stars in these tasty empanadas.
3. Eggs Florentine with Smoky Mornay Sauce
This version of eggs Florentine is based on eggs Benedict: The perfectly poached eggs rest on toasted English muffins on a bed of garlicky spinach and are then topped with a light cheese sauce spiked with smoked Spanish paprika.
4. Custardy Baked Orzo with Spinach, Bacon and Feta
Few Americans eat pasta for breakfast, but this Greek-inspired recipe aims to make a few converts.
5. Spinach and Scallion Dutch Baby
This addictive pancake is a savory riff on the traditional Dutch baby, the sweet eggy pastry invariably dusted with confectioners' sugar. Pouring the batter into a hot skillet creates a crisp crust.
6. Breakfast Fried Brown Rice
A great way to use leftover cooked brown rice, this delicious fried rice made with thinly sliced scallions, chopped spinach and egg takes just 15 minutes.
7. Eggs Baked Over Sautéed Mushrooms and Spinach
This healthy vegetarian dish is great for a crowd.