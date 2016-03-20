7 Vibrant Recipes for the First Day of Spring

See you next year, root vegetables.
Happy first day of spring! From curried carrot soup to superquick fava bean toast, here are seven fantastic spring dishes to celebrate the new season.
1. Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt
This spring version of a Spanish tortilla is delicious served warm or at room temperature.
2. Farro Salad with Fennel and Arugula
Versatile and delicious, this hearty grain salad can also be made with wheat berries, spelt or barley.
3. Farfalle with Spring Vegetables
Chef Douglas Monsalud's lemony pasta is packed with lots of green vegetables and herbs.
4. Curried Carrot Soup with Tarragon Oil
To make this healthy soup especially tasty, Naomi Pomeroy cooks the carrots with Madras curry powder, ginger and garlic. Before serving, she adds a little bit of Tabasco sauce and a drizzle of tarragon-infused oil.
5. Leek Mac and Cheese
Cooks usually reserve dark, tough leek greens for stock. Here, they're sautéed until they're deliciously soft and supple, then folded into a luscious macaroni and cheese made with nutty Manchego.
6. Artichokes with Scallion Vinaigrette
A generous portion of bay leaves in the steaming liquid here permeates the artichoke leaves and hearts with flavor.
7. Bruschetta with Mozzarella and Smashed Fresh Favas
This quick spring toast is ready in just 30 minutes.