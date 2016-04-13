7 Vegetarian Versions of Classic Sandwiches

It's not hard to eat a delicious, satisfying vegetarian diet, but many non-meat-eaters might, from time to time, find themselves yearning for certain favorite foods from an omnivorous past. We're here to help. Here, seven vegetarian takes on classic sandwiches that are just absurdly good (and if they hurt business at deli counters across the country, we apologize).

In place of the usual pastrami, chef Todd Ginsberg sprinkles roasted beet slices with smoked salt, then serves them on buttered rye toast with all the traditional condiments, like sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and homemade Russian dressing.

Rick Bayless's stellar vegetarian tortas are full of earthy mushrooms and tangy goat cheese.

Spicy vegetables plus dill pickles and melted cheese make the perfect panini.

The usual version of this Provencal sandwich is basically a salade nicoise on a roll. We've omitted the tuna and added fennel and chickpeas.

Chef Richard Landau skips the creepy packaged vegan bacon in favor of king oyster mushrooms, also known as king trumpets or royal trumpets. These have a firm, meaty texture and flavor that can mimic bacon on a BLT.

In this riff on a classic egg-salad sandwich, you'll stir finely chopped silken tofu with mayonnaise, mustard, chives and crunchy celery, then spread it on whole wheat toast.

Crusty garlic bread, fresh tomato sauce, ooey-gooey cheese and thinly-sliced eggplant. How can you go wrong?