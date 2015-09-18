7 Unexpected Ways to Use Yogurt

That humble container of yogurt is full of possibilities.
That humble container of yogurt is full of possibilities. For example, did you know you can turn yogurt into healthy, homemade frozen Dippin’ Dots? F&W’s Justin Chapple proved it in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips. Here, more unexpected ways to use yogurt.
1. In mashed potatoes. Greek yogurt is a great addition to classic garlic mashed potatoes, giving them a creamy taste and consistency without all the fat.
2. In pasta. Toss farfalle with zucchini and a tangy yogurt sauce for a fast and delicious weeknight pasta.
3. In soup. Goat-milk yogurt is a terrific, creamy base for chilled soups like herb-flecked tomato.
4. On burgers. Spicy, gingery yogurt sauce is a great alternative burger topping.
5. In zucchini bread. Fat-free Greek yogurt adds moisture to lightly sweet zucchini bread without any added fat.
6. In egg salad. Instead of mayonnaise, mix chopped hard-boiled eggs with a smoky Greek yogurt sauce.
7. In béchamel. Typically made with butter, flour, milk and seasonings like nutmeg and shallots, béchamel is also delicious when enriched with yogurt.
