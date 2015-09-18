7 Unexpected Ways to Use Yogurt

That humble container of yogurt is full of possibilities. For example, did you know you can turn yogurt into healthy, homemade frozen Dippin’ Dots? F&W’s Justin Chapple proved it in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips. Here, more unexpected ways to use yogurt.

1. In mashed potatoes. Greek yogurt is a great addition to classic garlic mashed potatoes, giving them a creamy taste and consistency without all the fat.

2. In pasta. Toss farfalle with zucchini and a tangy yogurt sauce for a fast and delicious weeknight pasta.

3. In soup. Goat-milk yogurt is a terrific, creamy base for chilled soups like herb-flecked tomato.

4. On burgers. Spicy, gingery yogurt sauce is a great alternative burger topping.

5. In zucchini bread. Fat-free Greek yogurt adds moisture to lightly sweet zucchini bread without any added fat.

6. In egg salad. Instead of mayonnaise, mix chopped hard-boiled eggs with a smoky Greek yogurt sauce.

7. In béchamel. Typically made with butter, flour, milk and seasonings like nutmeg and shallots, béchamel is also delicious when enriched with yogurt.

Related: More Yogurt Recipes

Healthy Pasta Recipes

How to Make Homemade Yogurt