7 Unexpected Ways to Use Pita Bread

Pita bread makes a quick and easy sandwich pocket, but it’s good for more than just stuffing with falafel. Here, seven recipes to make with the delicious flatbread.

1. Pita-and-Chopped-Vegetable Salad

This nontraditional salad gets tossed with a tangy buttermilk dressing.

2. Lamb Pizzettes

This recipe is based on the Arabic lamejun, a thin piece of dough topped with minced meat, then baked. Here, it’s made with mini pitas.

3. Flatbread Lasagna

Instead of noodles, this gooey, cheesy lasagna is layered with pocketless pita.

4. Sweet-Spiced Bread Sticks

Sticks of crunchy, sugary baked pita bread are delicious tipped in chocolate sauce or jam.

5. White Anchovy and Crisp Pita Bread Salad

Large chunks of toasted pita stay delightfully crunchy in this bread salad, laced with white anchovies and topped with a garlicky sour cream dressing.

6. White-Bean-and-Pancetta Pizza

Ready in just 20 minutes, this easy and delicious pizza is made with store-bought pita bread, quickly mashed cannellini beans and salty pancetta.

7. Shrimp and Chorizo Flatbreads

Chef Jose Garces prepares fresh coca dough, a Spanish dough similar to pizza dough, for his flatbreads. Here, we replace the coca dough with pitas for a quick take on his delicious recipe.

Related: More Pita Recipes

Delicious Flatbread Recipes

8 Hearty Bread Salads