7 Umami-Packed Mushroom Pasta Recipes

© Con Poulos

How do you take pasta from simply satisfying to groan-inducingly good? With an extra powerful hit of umami flavor in the form of earthy mushrooms.

F&W Editors
February 16, 2016

From porcini-studded pappardelle to spaghetti with vegetarian Bolognese, here are seven ways to add more umami to your mushroom pasta dishes.

1. Pappardelle with Porcini and Pistachios

Roasted pistachios add sweet nuttiness to this terrific mushroom pasta.

2. Penne with Roasted Marsala Mushrooms

This pasta is fast and simple but packed with dark, rich flavors.

RELATED: Classic Chicken Marsala

3. Fettuccine with Mushrooms, Tarragon and Goat-Cheese Sauce

Make an easy, no-cook sauce for this mushroom-filled pasta by combining goat cheese, Parmesan, milk and some of the still-hot pasta-cooking water.

4. Creamy Buckwheat Pasta with Wild Mushrooms

F&W Best New Chef 2014 Matthew Accarrino tosses earthy buckwheat pasta with creamy mascarpone, silky mushrooms and runny eggs.

5. Spaghetti with Mushroom Bolognese

© Con Poulos

Three kinds of mushrooms plus eggplant and carrots come together in this satisfying vegetarian Bolognese.

6. Potato Gnocchi with Wild Mushroom Ragù and Hazelnuts

This versatile mushroom-and-herb ragù is also delicious on rigatoni or cheese ravioli.

© Eva Kolenko

7. Pasta with Mushrooms and Mascarpone

Star chef Barbara Lynch likes to make this bread crumb-topped dish with campanelle—a festive pasta shaped like bellflowers.

© KELLER & KELLER

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up