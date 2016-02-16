7 Umami-Packed Mushroom Pasta Recipes

From porcini-studded pappardelle to spaghetti with vegetarian Bolognese, here are seven ways to add more umami to your mushroom pasta dishes.

Roasted pistachios add sweet nuttiness to this terrific mushroom pasta.

This pasta is fast and simple but packed with dark, rich flavors.



RELATED: Classic Chicken Marsala

Make an easy, no-cook sauce for this mushroom-filled pasta by combining goat cheese, Parmesan, milk and some of the still-hot pasta-cooking water.

F&W Best New Chef 2014 Matthew Accarrino tosses earthy buckwheat pasta with creamy mascarpone, silky mushrooms and runny eggs.

© Con Poulos

Three kinds of mushrooms plus eggplant and carrots come together in this satisfying vegetarian Bolognese.

This versatile mushroom-and-herb ragù is also delicious on rigatoni or cheese ravioli.

© Eva Kolenko

Star chef Barbara Lynch likes to make this bread crumb-topped dish with campanelle—a festive pasta shaped like bellflowers.