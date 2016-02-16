7 Umami-Packed Mushroom Pasta Recipes

How do you take pasta from simply satisfying to groan-inducingly good? With an extra powerful hit of umami flavor in the form of earthy mushrooms.
From porcini-studded pappardelle to spaghetti with vegetarian Bolognese, here are seven ways to add more umami to your mushroom pasta dishes.
1. Pappardelle with Porcini and Pistachios
Roasted pistachios add sweet nuttiness to this terrific mushroom pasta.
2. Penne with Roasted Marsala Mushrooms
This pasta is fast and simple but packed with dark, rich flavors.
RELATED: Classic Chicken Marsala
3. Fettuccine with Mushrooms, Tarragon and Goat-Cheese Sauce
Make an easy, no-cook sauce for this mushroom-filled pasta by combining goat cheese, Parmesan, milk and some of the still-hot pasta-cooking water.
4. Creamy Buckwheat Pasta with Wild Mushrooms
F&W Best New Chef 2014 Matthew Accarrino tosses earthy buckwheat pasta with creamy mascarpone, silky mushrooms and runny eggs.
5. Spaghetti with Mushroom Bolognese
Three kinds of mushrooms plus eggplant and carrots come together in this satisfying vegetarian Bolognese.
6. Potato Gnocchi with Wild Mushroom Ragù and Hazelnuts
This versatile mushroom-and-herb ragù is also delicious on rigatoni or cheese ravioli.
7. Pasta with Mushrooms and Mascarpone
Star chef Barbara Lynch likes to make this bread crumb-topped dish with campanelle—a festive pasta shaped like bellflowers.