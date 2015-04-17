7 Top Bartenders Reveal Their Guilty Pleasure Drinks

In our upcoming book, Food & Wine Cocktails 2015 (on sale April 24), we feature phenomenal recipes from 25 of the country’s top rising-star mixologists. These talented up-and-comers make elevated drinks at the best bars across the US, but off-duty they secretly indulge in some pretty lowbrow concoctions. Here, they reveal their favorite guilty pleasure drinks.

White Russian. “I didn’t have to think about that for more than half a second.” —Ryan Casey, Edmund’s Oast, Charleston, South Carolina

Amaretto Sour. “That was what I drank when I was underage in college. It was sweet and bubbly and delicious.” —Jacyara de Oliveira, Sportsman’s Club, Chicago

Piña Colada. “When you’re on vacation and you get to drink outside, like in Las Vegas, and they give you those huge piña coladas. I’m a sucker for coconut, so basically anything that’s huge and ridiculous with coconut and palm trees, and I’m sold.” —Tyler Stevens, Teardrop Cocktail Lounge, Portland, Oregon

Brandy Alexander. “At a certain point in the night, when I’ve had a bunch of things to drink, then I’m like, ‘Make me a Brandy Alexander!’ It’s so bad, but so good.” —Pamela Wiznitzer, Seamstress, New York City

Thai Iced Tea. “Thai iced tea is a huge guilty pleasure of mine. It’s horrible for you and makes me feel sick as soon as I drink it. But I love it. What’s in Thai iced tea? Carnation condensed milk and iced tea! You get it at Thai restaurants, and it’s just like crazy sweet and fruity and floral. Makes me want to die after I drink it.” —Caitlin Laman, Trick Dog, San Francisco

Rusty Nail. “Scotch and Drambuie all the way.” —Chris Lowder, The NoMad Bar, New York City

Pumpkin Spice Latte. “I know that it’s everything that’s wrong with coffee, but I just can’t help it. I had to go get one. It’s my inner white girl, I guess." —Alex Renshaw, Bordel, Chicago

