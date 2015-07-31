7 Thirst-Quenching Cherry Drinks for Summer

From sweet-tart gin slings to super-refreshing iced tea, here are seven amazing cherry drinks to make this season.

1. Sour-Cherry Gin Slings

Homemade sour-cherry syrup stars in this sweet-tart cocktail.

2. Cherry Smash

Four ingredients plus ice is all you need for this simple cherry cocktail.

3. Black Cherry Iced Tea

This refreshing iced tea is great for a summer party.

4. Cayuse Cherry Bomb

Fresh cherry juice blended with gin, bitters and a touch of sparkling wine make this the ultimate summer drink.

5. Cherry Red

Classic American flavors like Big Red chewing gum and Cherry Coke inspired this vibrant cocktail.

6. Sour Cherry-Yuzu Bellinis

Yuzu juice (from the Japanese citrus fruit) adds tangy flavor to this sweet cherry drink.

7. Sour Cherry Fizz

Mixologist Julie Reiner amps up the amount of sour cherry puree and fresh lemon juice to give this virgin beverage its "alcoholic tartness."

