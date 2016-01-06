7 Things You Never Knew You Could Fry

Open your fridge, and you'll probably find something that would be amazing battered and fried to a crisp. Here, seven things to try frying.

1. Custard

Chef José Andrés makes a delicious, lightly sweet custard, then slices it into rectangles, coats them in a batter and fries them until they are golden. He calls the dessert Fried Milk.

2. Peanuts

For an incredible party snack, soak peanuts in lime juice then fry them in vegetable oil. Tossed with kaffir lime leaves, crispy shallots and cilantro, they're perfect with cocktails.

3. Cauliflower

Take inspiration from Korean-style fried chicken and coat crispy fried cauliflower in a sweet and fiery sauce made with gochujang, the pepper paste that is a staple of Korean cooking. Or toss the florets in a spicy beer batter and serve the fried nuggets with a tangy fish sauce.

4. Gorgonzola

Mozzarella sticks are commonplace, but you don't have to stick to mild cheese when it comes to frying. Funky Gorgonzola is also incredible in crunchy, gooey croquettes.

5. Cardoons

A relative of sunflowers, cardoons look like celery but taste like artichoke hearts. Dredge them in an egg mix and cheesy bread crumbs, then fry for a delicious side dish or snack.

6. Apples

Even sweet, crunchy apples can use the occasional dip in hot, bubbling oil. Coated in panko, apple rings are great foils to crispy fried pork cutlets.

7. Sage

Sage leaves aren't just a great garnish. Battered and fried, they are an amazing snack and also spectacular with creamy, sweet, squash fritters.