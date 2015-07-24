7 Things to Make with Summer Blackberries (Other Than Pie)

While you can't go wrong with classic blackberry pie, it's not the only way to enjoy what Mario Batali has called his "favorite fruit in life." From fast smoothies to smoky barbecue sauce, here are seven great ways to use blackberries this summer.

1. Smoothies

Combine buttermilk with blackberries, honey and a pinch of salt for quick, healthy smoothies.

2. Blintzes

Blackberries add delicious tangy flavor to this crêpe-like dessert.

3. Pickled

Upgrade a charcuterie spread with tart, pickled blackberries.

4. Gelato

This luscious blackberry gelato is terrific on its own or paired with gingered berry crumble.

5. Pancakes

Star chef Bobby Flay's sweet cornmeal pancakes are studded with fresh blackberries.

6. Barbecue Sauce

F&W Best New Chefs Gabrille Quinonez Denton and Greg Denton grill blackberries with chipotle chiles for an incredible, smoky barbecue sauce.

7. Salad

Add blackberries to summer salads like this one with melon and feta or this fantastic recipe made with warm chanterelle mushrooms.

Related: More Ways to Use Summer Blackberries

Terrific Raspberry Recipes

Blueberry Desserts Beyond Pie