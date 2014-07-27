7 Terrific Dishes to Make with Leftover Chicken

Looking for the perfect way to use chicken all week long? Here, seven fantastic recipes to make with leftovers from Grilled Smoked Whole Chicken or Lemon-Thyme Roast Chicken.

1. Chicken Hash with Eggs

This hearty breakfast hash is terrific with leftover chicken.

2. Leftover Blue Cheese Chicken Salad Sandwich

Jonathan Waxman's delicious sandwich is ready in just 20 minutes.

3. Antipasto Chicken Salad

Toss grilled chicken legs with roasted peppers and bocconcini for a fantastic, Italian-flavored salad.

4. Grilled-Chicken Tagine

Smoky chicken is excellent the next day in this healthy Mediterranean-inspired dish.

5. Smoked Chicken Pizza with Red Pepper Pesto

These flatbread pizzas are great for a crowd.

6. Pulled Chicken Tacos with Spicy Black Beans

Shredded chicken is the perfect filling for fast, easy tacos.

7. Grilled-Chicken Pasta Salad with Artichoke Hearts

Canned artichoke hearts and leftover chicken make quick work of this delicious pasta salad.

