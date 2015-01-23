7 Tasty, Warming Breakfasts to Make with Oatmeal

From a hearty breakfast casserole to crispy oat cakes, here are seven fantastic recipes to make this winter.
1. Banana-Walnut Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal
This fantastic breakfast casserole is a great way to use overripe bananas.
2. Savory Oatmeal with Tomatoes, Parmesan and Eggs
Chef Sang Yoon cooks oats risotto-style, then tops them with poached eggs.
3. Barbara's Oatmeal Pancakes
"They're very thin, tender and oaty in the center," says F&W editor Tina Ujlaki of her mother-in-law's incredible pancakes.
4. Steel-Cut Oatmeal with Soy Milk
Top this healthy, chewy oatmeal with fat-free Greek yogurt and fresh fruit.
5. Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal with Pears and Walnuts
Walnuts add fantastic crunch to this hearty breakfast dish.
6. Oat Cakes and Spinach with Horseradish Sauce
Old-fashioned oats star in these easy-to-form, crisp cakes.
7. Creamy Steel-Cut Oats with Dried Cherries and Almonds
This fast, healthy dish features steel-cut oats simmered in whole milk and almond milk with cinnamon, ginger and allspice.
