7 Sweet and Gooey Banana Desserts

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to make Gail Simmons’s crazy-good stuffed banana s’mores. It’s a simple recipe that takes bananas to next-level deliciousness. But it’s not the only way to show off the creamy fruit in a sweet and gooey dessert. Here, seven spectacular ways to end a meal with bananas.
1. Black-Bottom Banana Cream Pie
This pie marries two classic pies: chocolate cream and banana cream.
2. Miss Myra’s Banana Pudding
According to Andrew Zimmern, this is the “most famous, most amazing, best tasting banana pudding recipe in the world.”
3. Grilled Banana Splits with Coffee Ice Cream and Mocha Sauce
For these splits, pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini marinates bananas in rum, coats them with sugar, and grills them until the outsides get hard and crackly.
4. Chocolate-Peanut Butter Brownie Banana Splits
In this dessert, fudgy peanut butter brownies get topped with bananas caramelized in dulce de leche, scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and peanut brittle.
5. Banana-Bread-and-Butter Pudding
Pastry chef Heather Ho incorporates one of her favorite Hawaiian fruits—bananas—into these warm puddings in caramel sauce.
6. Banana-Chocolate Spring Rolls
These crispy dessert spring rolls are superfast and ridiculously good.
7. Chocolate-Banana Tempura with Ice Cream and Caramel
For Top Chef winner Hung Huynh’s Asian take on a banana split, halved bananas are stuffed with bittersweet chocolate, coated in a light tempura batter and fried until golden. The indulgent dessert is finished with rum-spiked caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.
