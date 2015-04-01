7 Surprising Ways to Pack More Bacon into Brunch

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals how to make sweet-and-savory bacon cinnamon rolls in a flash. The fluffy, gooey pastries are incredible additions to any brunch—primarily because they give everyone the opportunity to eat even more bacon. Here, more surprising ways to sneak bacon into brunch dishes.

1. On pizza

This over-the-top breakfast pizza features crisp bacon, custardy scrambled eggs and two cheeses—Brie and mozzarella.

2. In a Bloody Mary

Crispy, sweet and salty candied bacon is an incredible garnish for a Bloody Mary.

3. In pancakes

Fold crispy bacon crumbles into pumpkin pancakes and top with maple syrup. It’s the perfect mix of sweet and savory.

4. In tortillas

Andrew Zimmern makes his tortillas with bacon fat for extra flavor. Use them to make the best-ever breakfast tacos.

5. In biscuits

Chef Hugh Acheson studs flaky biscuits with chopped bacon and scallions.

6. In porridge

Congee, a comforting rice porridge, is delicious mixed with crispy bacon and sautéed onions.

7. In salad

Transform kale Caesar salad into a terrific brunch dish by adding bacon and hard-boiled eggs.

