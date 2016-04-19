7 Surprising Ways to Instantly Upgrade Your Tacos

The next time you’re whipping up a Taco Tuesday spread, think outside the crunchy shell. Go beyond your basic ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce and salsa with these delicious ideas for taco toppings:

1. Kale

It’s possible you’ve been taking too narrow a view on your tacos. According to Chicago star chef Rick Bayless, “Tacos are warm tortillas wrapped around anything flavorful.” In this case that means kale spiced up with guajillo chiles. And since it takes just 30 active minutes to make it’s perfect for a weeknight dinner. Fredrika Stjärne

Tender, earthy kale is delicious in meaty tacos like Alex Stupak's green chorizo recipe or as the hearty base for vegetarian tacos like these ones stuffed with black beans and queso fresco.

2. Celery

Crunchy, refreshing celery is the perfect addition to seafood tacos like these ones filled with shrimp.

3. Beef Jerky

Don’t knock it until you try it! Chewy beef jerky is a fun taco filling, especially when it’s paired with other gas station-ready ingredients like the American cheese, pork rinds and sliced ham in Roy Choi’s unorthodox tacos.

4. Mango

Sweet, fresh mango gives tacos like these fish-filled ones a bright, fruity punch.

5. Falafel

Middle East-meets-Mexican when you fill tacos with crispy falafel. Try it in this recipe.

6. Brussels Sprouts

Try topping vegetarian tacos with a crunchy, refreshing brussels sprouts slaw.

7. Ceviche

For extra-fresh fish tacos, don’t light the grill. Instead, fill tacos with citrusy, marinated ceviche. This recipe calls for striped bass or any other kind of firm white fish.



