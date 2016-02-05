7 Surprising Ways to Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Whether you use a store-bought log of chocolate chip cookie dough or a homemade batch rolled into a log and chilled, here are 7 fun ways to reinvent this quintessential sweet.

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Bowl

(Pictured) Preheat the oven to 350°F. Invert a muffin pan and coat with nonstick spray. Press a 1/2-inch-thick piece of dough evenly over the top and 1/4-inch down the sides of one of the muffin cups. Repeat with the remaining dough. Bake for about 10 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool completely on the pan. Remove the cookie and invert the bowl to fill with ice cream and top with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and sprinkles.

Crispy Cookie Cereal

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Pinch off 1/2-inch-size pieces of cookie dough. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving a 1/2-inch space between pieces. Bake about 5 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Cool completely, and serve with milk.

Waffle Cookie Sundae

Preheat a waffle iron and liberally coat it with nonstick spray. Place a 1/2-inch-thick slice of cookie dough into each quadrant. Close the iron and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Using an offset spatula, carefully remove the cookie from the waffle iron; serve warm with ice cream and your favorite sundae toppings.

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Place a 1/2-inch-thick slice of cookie dough between two pieces of parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough into a thin rectangle, about 1/8-inch thick. Chill the dough on the paper for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Remove the top piece of parchment and bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven, and carefully drape the warm cookie lengthwise onto the side of a rolling pin. Let cool completely before removing and filling with cannoli cream and topping with shaved chocolate.

Cookie Pie Crust

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Press the cookie dough into an even layer, about 1/4-inch-thick, on the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake 5 to 8 minutes, until slightly puffed. Remove from the oven, line the crust with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Continue baking, rotating once during the process, until the cookie is browned and baked through, 25 to 30 minutes (depending on the thickness of the cookie). Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Fill with whatever your sweet tooth desires—ganache, caramel pudding, chocolate mousse...

S'mores Skillet Cookie

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Press the cookie dough evenly in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet, covering the entire bottom of the pan. Bake until the edges are brown and the top is golden, 40 to 45 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven, cover the top with a layer of chocolate chips and then a layer of marshmallows. Turn on the broiler and place the skillet back in the oven until the marshmallows are brown and gooey. Scoop out and serve warm.

Cookie Dough Bark

Bake a thin, flat layer of cookie dough until browned. Let cool. Spread a thin layer of melted chocolate on top of the cookie and top with chopped, toasted nuts. Refrigerate until set and break into pieces.



