7 Superfast Fried Game Day Desserts

The Super Bowl comes just once a year, and when it does you'll probably be frying wings and mozzarella sticks. But why stop there? Fry dessert too! Here are seven crispy, speedy, ultra-delicious game day desserts.

These crispy fried pastries are coated in warm honey syrup and sprinkled with chopped walnuts and cinnamon.

These handheld apple pies are ideal for game day snacking.

Gluten-free or not, these fritters are perfect: fluffy, light and just sweet enough.

Hot, crispy and covered in sugar, these churros are great for dipping into hot chocolate.

These griesschnitte (fried semolina dumplings) are moist and not too sweet, a perfect end to a meal.

Chef Melissa Kelly, owner of Primo in Rockland, makes these doughnut-like fritters and accompanying compote using ingredients from the restaurant’s farm and garden. Anna Williams

These fritters taste like sophisticated doughnuts.

Party guests will devour these doughnut holes in no time.