7 Superfast Fried Game Day Desserts

The crispiest game day desserts.
The Super Bowl comes just once a year, and when it does you'll probably be frying wings and mozzarella sticks. But why stop there? Fry dessert too! Here are seven crispy, speedy, ultra-delicious game day desserts.
1. Fried Greek Pastry with Honey and Nuts
These crispy fried pastries are coated in warm honey syrup and sprinkled with chopped walnuts and cinnamon.
2. Fried Apple Pies
These handheld apple pies are ideal for game day snacking.
3. Fried Cinnamon-Sugar-Ricotta Fritters
Gluten-free or not, these fritters are perfect: fluffy, light and just sweet enough.
4. Warm Churros and Hot Chocolate
Hot, crispy and covered in sugar, these churros are great for dipping into hot chocolate.
5. Fried Semolina Dumplings with Apricots and Apricot Preserves
These griesschnitte (fried semolina dumplings) are moist and not too sweet, a perfect end to a meal.
6. Sweet Risotto Fritters with Strawberry-Rhubarb Compote
These fritters taste like sophisticated doughnuts.
7. Doughnut Holes with Raspberry Jam
Party guests will devour these doughnut holes in no time.