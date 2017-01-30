7 Superfast Fried Game Day Desserts

The crispiest game day desserts.

January 30, 2017

The Super Bowl comes just once a year, and when it does you'll probably be frying wings and mozzarella sticks. But why stop there? Fry dessert too! Here are seven crispy, speedy, ultra-delicious game day desserts.

1. Fried Greek Pastry with Honey and Nuts 

These crispy fried pastries are coated in warm honey syrup and sprinkled with chopped walnuts and cinnamon.

2. Fried Apple Pies 

These handheld apple pies are ideal for game day snacking.

3. Fried Cinnamon-Sugar-Ricotta Fritters 

Gluten-free or not, these fritters are perfect: fluffy, light and just sweet enough.

4. Warm Churros and Hot Chocolate 

Hot, crispy and covered in sugar, these churros are great for dipping into hot chocolate.

5. Fried Semolina Dumplings with Apricots and Apricot Preserves 

These griesschnitte (fried semolina dumplings) are moist and not too sweet, a perfect end to a meal.

6. Sweet Risotto Fritters with Strawberry-Rhubarb Compote 

Chef Melissa Kelly, owner of Primo in Rockland, makes these doughnut-like fritters and accompanying compote using ingredients from the restaurant’s farm and garden.

Anna Williams

These fritters taste like sophisticated doughnuts.

7. Doughnut Holes with Raspberry Jam 

Party guests will devour these doughnut holes in no time.

 

