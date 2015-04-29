7 Super-Tasty Vegetarian Tacos

We love tacos filled with juicy grilled steak or luscious carnitas, but there’s also a place in our hearts (and stomachs) for meat-free tacos. Here, seven vegetarian recipes to make with either soft tortillas and crunchy homemade tacos shells.

1. Tofu-and-Vegetable Tacos with Eggplant-Ancho Spread

The eggplant-and-ancho-chile spread gives these healthy tacos a rich, smoky taste.

2. Garden Salad Tacos

Legendary chef Alice Waters melts Monterey Jack cheese on tortillas before pilling them with a crunchy, colorful vegetable-and-herb salad.

3. Scrambled Egg and Swiss Chard Tacos

Good for breakfast or dinner, these tacos are packed with scrambled eggs, sautéed chard and tomatoes, then topped with salsa verde and sour cream.

4. Crunchy Tofu Tacos

These Asian-inspired tacos are filled with crispy fried tofu, crunchy peanuts and kimchi.

5. Fresh Cabbage and Avocado Tacos with Queso Fresco

Using a mix of red and green cabbages makes these refreshing vegetarian tacos even more colorful.

6. Falafel Tacos with Spiced Citrus Crema

In this Middle Eastern-meets-Mexican dish, falafel-stuffed tacos are topped with sour cream doctored with citrus juices, cumin and fennel.

7. Black-Bean Tacos with Lime and Sour Cream

These easy black-bean tacos have a smoky edge, thanks to the hot smoked paprika you add to the onion while sautéing.

