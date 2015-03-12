7 Super-Chocolaty Cupcakes

Chocolate lovers, don’t you hate it when you reach for what looks like an all-chocolate cupcake only to find that it’s yellow cake disguised by chocolate frosting? Ensure that never happens again with these all-chocolate cupcake recipes. (And, if you happen to feel generous enough to let a second type of frosting mingle with the chocolate, use this smart tip to make a beautiful swirled topping.)

1. Chocolate Cupcakes with Caramel Ganache and Coconut

It’s hard to eat just one of these cupcakes, which combine moist, light chocolate cake with rich, chocolate-caramel frosting and flaky coconut.

2. Anne Byrn’s Chocolate Cream-Cheese Cupcakes

These moist, rich cupcakes are made with store-bought devil’s food cake mix.

3. Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting

The secret to these deeply chocolaty vegan cupcakes: avocado and coconut oil in place of butter.

4. Rocky Road Cupcakes

These cupcakes are frosted with a chunky mix of peanuts, chocolate chips and marshmallows.

5. German Chocolate Cupcakes

German chocolate cake, while flavored with coconut, is usually made with all-purpose wheat flour. In this gluten-free twist, coconut flour and eggs are combined to create dense, delicious desserts.

6. Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Filling

These peanut-butter-filled cupcakes are double-dipped in a silky chocolate ganache.

7. Cocoa Crème Fraîche Cupcakes

This wonderfully rich cocoa crème fraîche batter makes for incredibly decadent cupcakes.

