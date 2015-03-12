7 Super-Chocolaty Cupcakes

Chocolate lovers, don’t you hate it when you reach for what looks like an all-chocolate cupcake only to find that it’s yellow cake disguised by chocolate frosting?

March 12, 2015

Chocolate lovers, don’t you hate it when you reach for what looks like an all-chocolate cupcake only to find that it’s yellow cake disguised by chocolate frosting? Ensure that never happens again with these all-chocolate cupcake recipes. (And, if you happen to feel generous enough to let a second type of frosting mingle with the chocolate, use this smart tip to make a beautiful swirled topping.)

1. Chocolate Cupcakes with Caramel Ganache and Coconut 
It’s hard to eat just one of these cupcakes, which combine moist, light chocolate cake with rich, chocolate-caramel frosting and flaky coconut.

2. Anne Byrn’s Chocolate Cream-Cheese Cupcakes 
These moist, rich cupcakes are made with store-bought devil’s food cake mix.

3. Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting 
The secret to these deeply chocolaty vegan cupcakes: avocado and coconut oil in place of butter.

4. Rocky Road Cupcakes 
These cupcakes are frosted with a chunky mix of peanuts, chocolate chips and marshmallows.

5. German Chocolate Cupcakes 
German chocolate cake, while flavored with coconut, is usually made with all-purpose wheat flour. In this gluten-free twist, coconut flour and eggs are combined to create dense, delicious desserts.

6. Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Filling 
These peanut-butter-filled cupcakes are double-dipped in a silky chocolate ganache.

7. Cocoa Crème Fraîche Cupcakes 
This wonderfully rich cocoa crème fraîche batter makes for incredibly decadent cupcakes.

