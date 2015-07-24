7 Summery Tequila Cocktails for National Tequila Day

Tequila lovers, rejoice! Today is National Tequila Day and there's no better way to celebrate than with a deliciously bright, boozy and refreshing beverage. Here are seven super summery tequila cocktails perfect for National Tequila Day:

1. Mint and Lime Tequila Refresher

Here's a great way to use mint when it's at its peak. It's a simple mix of mint, lime juice, sugar, tequila and club soda.

2. Paloma Italiana

This variation on the Paloma is made with tequila and grapefruit soda.

3. Hibiscus-Tequila Cocktails

When Jacques Pépin was new to Playa del Carmen, local friends taught him how to turn the dried hibiscus flowers from the market into a tart and aromatic tea that's popular in the Yucatán. To make a refreshing cocktail, he mixes the bright red tea with tequila, lime juice, jarabe (bottled sugar syrup) and a splash of hot sauce.

4. Cortez Julep

Use a bold tequila (such as 7 Leguas Blanco) for this nutty sherry-accented drink.

5. Watermelon-Tequila Cocktails

When watermelon is in abundance, this is a great way to use it. Bobby Flay purees seedless watermelon chunks, then strains the juice through a sieve and mixes it with silver tequila, sugar syrup, blueberries, mint and fresh lime juice.

6. Pepino’s Revenge

This refreshing drink boasts two super summery ingredients: cucumber and basil.

7. Mango Margarita

At the Casa Noble estate, bartender David Yan created this margarita to showcase the property's own tequila. He coats the rim of the glass with citrusy Tajin-brand chile powder, but any powdered chile will give the drink a fun kick.

