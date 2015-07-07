7 Summery Chocolate Desserts for World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day is a great day. Today, it's your duty as a citizen of the world to eat some chocolate. So make the most of it. Don't just unwrap a chocolate bar, celebrate with one of these stellar summery chocolate recipes:

1. Chocolate Fondue with Fruit and Grilled Pound Cake

A grill works just as well as a stovetop for melting this bourbon-kissed chocolate fondue, served here with fresh apricots and grilled pound cake and pineapple.

2. Espresso-Chocolate Semifreddo

This dessert, which is like the fluffiest, creamiest ice cream pie imaginable, was created by pastry chef, Sherry Yard, for the opening of Spago Beverly Hills in 1997. It's based on a Malakoff torte, which is a traditional Viennese layered cake. "For the warmer climates of California, we changed it to a semifreddo, which is perfect for summer," says Wolfgang Puck.

3. Chocolate Buttermilk Cake with Blackberry Meringue

Filled with sweet, billowing blackberry meringue, this rich-tasting chocolate cake is a stunning dessert.

4. Double-Chocolate Cookie Crumble

This addictive crumble is crisp, light and deeply chocolatey, with a nice saltiness to it. It’s perfect on ice cream but also insanely good on its own.

5. Ice Cream in Crispy Chocolate-Coconut Cones

When pastry chef Jacques Torres was growing up in Provence, he believed the sole reason for his family's evening walks was to eat ice cream. He still loves ice cream cones. Now the owner of an eponymous candy factory and shop in Brooklyn, Torres prepares a grown-up version at home: He twists coconut cookies into cones, coats the insides with dark chocolate (which helps keep them crisp) and fills them with ice cream.

6. Chocolate Cake with Cashews, Berries and Whipped Cream

This brownie-like cake get a delicious crunch from the buttery cashews.

7. Chocolate Lava Cakes with Strawberries

Chris Yeo doesn't take credit for inventing this dessert—these individual cakes with molten centers appear on almost every restaurant menu in America. But his version is especially rich and chocolaty and made even better by the scoop of strawberry ice cream on top.

