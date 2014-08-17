7 Summer Soups to Enjoy All Week

Here, seven fantastic soups to make that are perfect for a quick weekday meal.

1. Corn Soup with Vadouvan

Vadouvan, a French spice blend, is added to corn chowder for a new twist on the summer classic.

2. Tangy Cucumber Soup

Turn this easy, no-cook soup into a light meal by adding poached shrimp.

3. Silky Zucchini Soup

F&W chef-in-residence Grant Achatz makes this simple, luscious soup without any added cream.

4. Summery Fresh Tomato Soup

Adding sweet onion cuts the acidity in this bright tomato soup.

5. Golden Gazpacho with Avocado

Yellow tomatoes star in this sweet, tangy gazpacho.

6. Chilled Peach Soup with Fresh Goat Cheese

This delicious soup is a great way to use summer peaches.

7. Chilled Persian Yogurt Soup

Filled with herbs, nuts and raisins, this healthy soup is excellent with grilled bread.

