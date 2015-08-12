7 Summer Party Dips

Attention: It’s mid-August. That means there are only a handful of weekends left to host epic summer cookouts. So fire up the grill, make a pitcher of sangria and, whatever you do, don't forget to make a big batch of dip (it's not a party if there's no dip). Here, seven awesome, supersummery party dips to make:

1. Tomatillo-Poblano Guacamole

In this lightened version of guacamole, tomatillo puree replaces some of the rich avocado, adding a bit of sweetness and tang; roasted poblano contributes a little heat. Stretching the recipe with roasted peppers, cherry or grape tomatoes, diced jicama, or mango or papaya would lighten it even more.

2. Wasabi Dip

Nonfat Greek yogurt blended with fresh goat cheese and spiked with wasabi makes for a luscious, thick, tangy and addictively spicy dip.

3. Whipped Corn Dip with Chile Oil

F&W’s Justin Chapple blends sweet corn with creamy ricotta in this delicious and versatile dip.

4. Tomato and Garlic Dip

The iconic Andalucian salmorejo is essentially a superthick gazpacho, made with plenty of ripe tomatoes, garlic and olive oil. Invariably, it's topped with chopped hard-boiled eggs and ham and served with fried eggplant or toasted country bread.

5. Garlicky Spinach Dip

This brilliant green puree takes almost no time to make because it's not cooked. Serve it with sliced focaccia, Belgian endive leaves or both.

6. Grilled Eggplant Dip

A goat cheese garnish gives a tangy edge to this smoky eggplant appetizer.

7. Anchoïade

Anchoïade, the garlicky Provençal dip made with anchovies, green olives and extra-virgin olive oil, is usually served with a mixed platter of raw and cooked vegetables, including artichokes.

