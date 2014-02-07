7 Star-Powered Restaurants That Prove LaGuardia Airport Isn't "Third-World"

At an event in Philadelphia yesterday, Vice President Joe Biden likened New York’s LaGuardia Airport to something out of a “third-world country.” The last time we checked, the smaller and most convenient of NYC’s airports had heat, air-conditioning and hot water. Sure, an upgrade worthy of Hong Kong's international terminals (which Biden fawned over) would be fantastic, but LGA already has a few highlights—primarily thanks to Delta's redesign of Terminals C and D. Here, the seven best things about LaGuardia Airport.

Victory Grill. For a martini and a steak, this is the place to go in Terminal C. Conceived by chef Andrew Carmellini of NYC’s The Dutch, Lafayette and Locanda Verde, the menu includes a Hampshire pork shop, frisée salad and shrimp cocktail.

The Minnow. Another Carmellini special, this seafood-focused spot located in Terminal D has dishes inspired by the raw bar at the Dutch along with sushi, lobster rolls and mussels.

Custom Burgers. Cult meat man Pat La Frieda custom blends some of NYC’s best burgers, like Minetta Tavern's Black Label Burger. La Frieda developed the recipe here too, and each patty is cooked to order. Located in Terminals C and D.

Artichoke Pizza. An outpost of the downtown pizzeria of the same name, Artichoke is known for giant slices topped with ultra-creamy artichoke-spinach sauce and a mean square-cut grandma slice. Either would definitely ease the pain of a delay. Located in Terminal C.

Empire Tavern. The best place to go for breakfast, this restaurant from Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson (formerly of Balthazar) serves Balthazar pastries, which can be ordered via iPad. Perfect for early morning flights when you need a croissant but can’t bear to interact with humans. Located in Terminal C.

Bar Brace. While Jason Denton’s Lower East Side ‘Inoteca will soon shutter, you’ll still be able to nosh on his crispy paninis in Terminal D.

Biergarten. Also in Delta’s Terminal C, the 2,900-square-food Biergarten features a global beer list curated by Brooklyn Brewery’s Garrett Oliver. The menu includes dishes like Bavarian cheese dip, a cured sausage platter and steak tartare.

Related: Best Airport Dining Spots

Essential New York City Restaurants

New York Pizza Tour