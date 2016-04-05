7 Springiest Party Dishes Ever

It’s not every day that you get a Top Chef champion to cater your party—especially so soon after the show’s finale—which is why we are so excited that this season’s winner, Jeremy Ford, will be cooking at tonight’s Best New Chef bash. His dish, which combines lamb with fava beans and English peas, is the ultimate in springtime revelry. Inspired by Ford’s seasonality, here are seven recipes perfect for any spring party.

© Alanna Hale

Chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of Los Angeles's Kismet make these freekeh fritters as a playful take on Italian arancini.

Chef Ryan Hardy got the idea for his sensational crostini from a jar of pickled ramps he recovered from the back of his refrigerator.

You can use any mushrooms you want for this quick pickle, but spring morels are extra-delicious.

Chef Gregory Vernick makes these terrific toasts by pureeing frozen peas with mint and butter, then spreading the pea butter on thick slices of sourdough bread with bacon on top.

These toasts look impressive but are super easy to make.

Wrap marinated artichoke hearts in smoked salmon for a simple spring snack.

Ultra-fresh ricotta and lemony sautéed asparagus come together in this bright and creamy bruschetta.