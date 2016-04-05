7 Springiest Party Dishes Ever

Fresh lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil add a bright creaminess to puréed favas, best enjoyed on crispy baguette slices (with buffalo mozzarella, of course.)

John Kernick

The best recipes for a super-springy party.

F&W Editors
April 05, 2016

It’s not every day that you get a Top Chef champion to cater your party—especially so soon after the show’s finale—which is why we are so excited that this season’s winner, Jeremy Ford, will be cooking at tonight’s Best New Chef bash. His dish, which combines lamb with fava beans and English peas, is the ultimate in springtime revelry. Inspired by Ford’s seasonality, here are seven recipes perfect for any spring party.

1. Freekeh Fritters with Spring Pea Relish 

© Alanna Hale

Chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of Los Angeles's Kismet make these freekeh fritters as a playful take on Italian arancini.

2. Ricotta Crostini with Pickled Ramps and Crisp Pancetta 

Chef Ryan Hardy got the idea for his sensational crostini from a jar of pickled ramps he recovered from the back of his refrigerator.

3. Pickled Golden Chanterelles and Morels 

You can use any mushrooms you want for this quick pickle, but spring morels are extra-delicious.

4. Minty Peas & Bacon on Toast 

Chef Gregory Vernick makes these terrific toasts by pureeing frozen peas with mint and butter, then spreading the pea butter on thick slices of sourdough bread with bacon on top.

5. Bruschetta with Mozzarella and Smashed Fresh Favas 

These toasts look impressive but are super easy to make.

6. Smoked Salmon Involtini with Artichoke Hearts 

Wrap marinated artichoke hearts in smoked salmon for a simple spring snack.

7. Asparagus-and-Ricotta Toasts 

Ultra-fresh ricotta and lemony sautéed asparagus come together in this bright and creamy bruschetta.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up