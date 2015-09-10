7 Spots to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah Across the U.S.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, begins this Sunday. For everything from traditional Jewish dishes like brisket and honey apple cake to reinvented classics like kugel topped with crunchy corn flakes, here are seven places to dine out for a sweet new year.

1. Shaya (New Orleans)

Star chef Alon Shaya puts a Southern spin on Israeli cuisine at his eponymous restaurant. On the menu for Rosh Hashanah are incredible dishes like campanelle kugel with house-made pasta, fig custard and baharat spices, and fresh baked challah with hazelnut jam and pink peppercorn honey.

2. Mile End Delicatessen (New York)

This popular Montreal, Jewish-style deli will feature a traditional holiday meal (think apples and honey, matzo ball soup, braised brisket) at the Manhattan location on both Sunday and Monday evenings.

3. Range (Washington, DC)

Top Chef alum Bryan Voltaggio's restaurant will offer appetizer spreads like smoked salmon tartare and chicken liver. For the main course, options include chicken pot au feu with matzo balls, beef short ribs, or an everything bagel with salmon and quinoa.

4. Abe Fisher (Philadelphia)

Israeli-born chef Michael Solomonov's Jewish deli is known for creative menu items such as corned pork belly and pretzel challah. On Sunday, a special Rosh Hashanah four-course meal will feature chopped liver, Hungarian duck soup, Montreal braised biscuit with schmaltz potatoes, and apple and honey cake.

5. Mud Hen Tavern (Los Angeles)

On the second night of Rosh Hashanah, chef Susan Feniger will offer a fried chicken dinner with challah instead of biscuits, and sides like honey mashed yams and kugel with corn flake topping.

6. The General Muir (Atlanta)

Celebrate the new year with Jewish staples including platters of smoked fish and brisket kasha varnishkes, or reimagined deli favorites like a smoky beet Reuben.

7. American Cut (New York)

Iron Chef Marc Forgione's steakhouse will serve his extra-crispy potato latkes with shallots.

