7 Spicy Thai Recipes to Cure Winter Colds

Spicy Thai food has amazing sinus-clearing powers. Here, 7 healthy recipes:

1. Thai Chicken with Hot-Sour-Salty-Sweet Sauce

This northern Thai-style dish uses both tamarind and lime for a sour kick.

2. Spicy Green Papaya Salad

Ready in just 30 minutes, this classic salad features coarsely chopped Thai chiles, shrimp and crispy papaya strips.

3. Grilled Pork Tenderloins with Vegetable Curry

For a delicious, healthy curry sauce, Sue Zemanick uses coconut water instead of high-calorie coconut milk.

4. Thai Ground Pork Salad

Tom Mylan's addictive larb features ground pork spiked with chiles, lime juice and fish sauce.

5. Thai Chicken Stew with Potato-Chive Dumplings

This comforting chicken stew features tasty chive-studded potato dumplings.

6. Thai Crab-and-Green-Mango Salad

Chef Laurent Tourondel's delicious salad balances tart green mango with sweet crabmeat.

7. Pad See Yew

Mai Pham lightens this Thai street-food staple by adding bok choy and replacing the usual pork, chicken or beef with shrimp.

