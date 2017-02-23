7 Sparkling Oscar Night Cocktails

From fizzy Champagne cocktails to sweet-tart pomegranate punch, here are seven incredible sparkling wine cocktails to toast the Oscars.

Pitted sweet cherries are soaked in an anise-infused syrup for this terrific champagne cocktail.

Vibrant rhubarb bitters star in this excellent drink.

This fruity punch made with Prosecco and gin is great for a crowd.

Mixologist Ryan Maybee loves tarragon's licorice flavor, so he decided to use the herb in place of the mint in a mojito. Then he swapped out the rum for cachaça (to get more kick) and added sparkling wine to keep the drink refreshing.

Transform Champagne into an incredible cocktail with an Angostura bitters-soaked sugar cube.

Mimic the red carpet with this sweet-tart cocktail, which combines sparkling wine, dessert wine and deep-red pomegranate juice.

This fizzy lemony drink is often made with gin, but New Orleans bartenders opt for cognac.