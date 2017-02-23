7 Sparkling Oscar Night Cocktails

Hollywood's biggest night means it's time to bust out the bubbly.

F&W Editors
February 23, 2017

From fizzy Champagne cocktails to sweet-tart pomegranate punch, here are seven incredible sparkling wine cocktails to toast the Oscars.

1. Marasca Fizz

Pitted sweet cherries are soaked in an anise-infused syrup for this terrific champagne cocktail.

2. Hat Trick

Vibrant rhubarb bitters star in this excellent drink.

3. Punch Parker

This fruity punch made with Prosecco and gin is great for a crowd.

4. Mojo Royale

Mixologist Ryan Maybee loves tarragon's licorice flavor, so he decided to use the herb in place of the mint in a mojito. Then he swapped out the rum for cachaça (to get more kick) and added sparkling wine to keep the drink refreshing.

5. Champagne Cocktail

Transform Champagne into an incredible cocktail with an Angostura bitters-soaked sugar cube.

6. Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

Mimic the red carpet with this sweet-tart cocktail, which combines sparkling wine, dessert wine and deep-red pomegranate juice.

7. French 75

This fizzy lemony drink is often made with gin, but New Orleans bartenders opt for cognac.

