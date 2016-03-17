7 Snap Pea Recipes You Can Make in a Snap

Not only are sweet, crunchy snap peas delicious—they're also an easy way to quickly spring-ify any recipe. From hearty quinoa salad to tasty seafood pasta, here are seven fast dishes to make with snap peas.

F&W Kay Chun's turns falafel into a hearty salad with chickpeas, snap peas, bulgur and tomatoes.

Get a skillet really, really hot before adding the snap peas; they make a fun popping sound when they hit the pan. Then put the skillet straight into a hot oven, tossing the peas every few minutes so they don’t burn. © FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

Both sugar snap peas and roasted pumpkin seeds add terrific crunch to this healthy grain salad.

Chef Michael Toscano's terrific seafood pasta is ready in just 30 minutes.

Charring snap peas on one side only gives them a smoky flavor while keeping the texture crunchy--an amazing combination in this salad.

Convenience-store wasabi-coated peas inspired this vibrant dish from star chef David Chang.

This delicious, super-quick cabbage slaw is excellent with fish.