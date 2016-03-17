7 Snap Pea Recipes You Can Make in a Snap

Add terrific flavor and crunch to spring dishes in no time.

F&W Editors
March 17, 2016

Not only are sweet, crunchy snap peas delicious—they're also an easy way to quickly spring-ify any recipe. From hearty quinoa salad to tasty seafood pasta, here are seven fast dishes to make with snap peas.

1. Snap Pea Falafel Salad

© Nicole Franzen

F&W Kay Chun's turns falafel into a hearty salad with chickpeas, snap peas, bulgur and tomatoes.

2. Blistered Snap Peas with Mint

Get a skillet really, really hot before adding the snap peas; they make a fun popping sound when they hit the pan. Then put the skillet straight into a hot oven, tossing the peas every few minutes so they don’t burn.

© FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

Get a skillet really, really hot before adding the snap peas; they make a fun popping sound when they hit the pan.

3. Quinoa Salad with Sugar Snap Peas

Quentin Bacon

Both sugar snap peas and roasted pumpkin seeds add terrific crunch to this healthy grain salad.

4. Casarecce with Spicy Skate and Snap Peas

Chef Michael Toscano's terrific seafood pasta is ready in just 30 minutes.

5. Blistered Snap Peas with Salami and Feta

© Nicole Franzen

Charring snap peas on one side only gives them a smoky flavor while keeping the texture crunchy--an amazing combination in this salad.

6. Sugar Snaps and Snow Peas with Grated Fresh Horseradish

Convenience-store wasabi-coated peas inspired this vibrant dish from star chef David Chang.

7. Red Cabbage and Sugar Snap Pea Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Dressing

© Sarah Bolla

This delicious, super-quick cabbage slaw is excellent with fish.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up