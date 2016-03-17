7 Snap Pea Recipes You Can Make in a Snap

Add terrific flavor and crunch to spring dishes in no time.
Not only are sweet, crunchy snap peas delicious—they're also an easy way to quickly spring-ify any recipe. From hearty quinoa salad to tasty seafood pasta, here are seven fast dishes to make with snap peas.
1. Snap Pea Falafel Salad
F&W Kay Chun's turns falafel into a hearty salad with chickpeas, snap peas, bulgur and tomatoes.
2. Blistered Snap Peas with Mint
Get a skillet really, really hot before adding the snap peas; they make a fun popping sound when they hit the pan.
3. Quinoa Salad with Sugar Snap Peas
Both sugar snap peas and roasted pumpkin seeds add terrific crunch to this healthy grain salad.
4. Casarecce with Spicy Skate and Snap Peas
Chef Michael Toscano's terrific seafood pasta is ready in just 30 minutes.
5. Blistered Snap Peas with Salami and Feta
Charring snap peas on one side only gives them a smoky flavor while keeping the texture crunchy--an amazing combination in this salad.
6. Sugar Snaps and Snow Peas with Grated Fresh Horseradish
Convenience-store wasabi-coated peas inspired this vibrant dish from star chef David Chang.
7. Red Cabbage and Sugar Snap Pea Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Dressing
This delicious, super-quick cabbage slaw is excellent with fish.