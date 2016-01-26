7 Snacks to Make with Nature's Tiny Football: The Egg

This Super Bowl Sunday, you could spend forever shaping cheese balls and mini bread loaves into adorable footballs. Or you could just take advantage of nature’s tiny football: the egg. Here, seven game day–perfect egg recipes.

Creamy dill-and-chive deviled eggs become extra satisfying with the addition of briny pickled shrimp. Michael Crook

To amp up his creamy dill-and-chive deviled eggs, Bobby Flay tops them with tangy pickled shrimp.

Sweet beets pickled in apple cider vinegar make a stellar brine for pickling hard-boiled eggs, making for an irresistible, nutritious snack.

These deviled eggs are dressed up with chopped smoked salmon.

For a sophisticated hors d'oeuvre, soak teeny-tiny hard-boiled quail eggs in smoky Lapsang souchong tea and serve them with three different salts.

These soy sauce–soaked eggs are stuffed with a spicy, wasabi-and-Sriracha-spiked filling.

This soft-boiled approach to the classic pub snack presents an unexpectedly tender egg yolk within a crispy exterior.

These deviled eggs get their terrific flavor from goat cheese, Dijon mustard and cornichons.