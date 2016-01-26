7 Snacks to Make with Nature's Tiny Football: The Egg

Did you stock up on eggs too aggressively in the run-up to Easter? We have nine ways to use them up, from superfast breakfast sandwiches to vibrant spring vegetable omelets.

Start hard-boiling!

January 25, 2016

This Super Bowl Sunday, you could spend forever shaping cheese balls and mini bread loaves into adorable footballs. Or you could just take advantage of nature’s tiny football: the egg. Here, seven game day–perfect egg recipes.

1. Deviled Eggs with Pickled Shrimp 

Creamy dill-and-chive deviled eggs become extra satisfying with the addition of briny pickled shrimp.

Michael Crook

To amp up his creamy dill-and-chive deviled eggs, Bobby Flay tops them with tangy pickled shrimp.

2. Pickled Beets and Eggs 

Sweet beets pickled in apple cider vinegar make a stellar brine for pickling hard-boiled eggs, making for an irresistible, nutritious snack.

3. Smoked-Salmon Deviled Eggs 

These deviled eggs are dressed up with chopped smoked salmon.

4. Tea-Marbled Quail Eggs with Dipping Salts 

For a sophisticated hors d'oeuvre, soak teeny-tiny hard-boiled quail eggs in smoky Lapsang souchong tea and serve them with three different salts.

5. Sriracha-and-Wasabi Deviled Eggs 

These soy sauce–soaked eggs are stuffed with a spicy, wasabi-and-Sriracha-spiked filling.

6. Soft-Boiled Scotch Eggs 

This soft-boiled approach to the classic pub snack presents an unexpectedly tender egg yolk within a crispy exterior.

7. Deviled Eggs with Country Ham 

These deviled eggs get their terrific flavor from goat cheese, Dijon mustard and cornichons.

 

