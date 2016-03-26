7 Snacks for Easter Egg Decorating

Easter is all about multi-colored eggs, but that's not the only great DIY Easter project. From superfast hummus to crispy-chewy brownies in cookie form, here are five easy snacks to keep you fueled for hours of Easter egg decorating fun.

Ten minutes is all you need to whip up a healthy dip that's great for a crowd.

"With cinnamon, salt and sugar, they hit a lot of spots on the tongue," says chef Bronson van Wyck about these tasty nuts.

In this best possible version of flavored tortilla chips, Traci Des Jardins tosses the just-fried chips with homemade salsa, then sprinkles them with a little Mexican Cotija cheese.

These dense, gluten-free cupcakes are topped with an easy cream cheese frosting and can easily be made ahead of time.

Chef Justin Devillier upgrades classic Southern cheese straws with Iranian spices like cardamon.

Bark is the easiest chocolate bar you can make, and you can tailor it to your taste.

Can't decide between a cookie and a brownie? Now you don't have to.



