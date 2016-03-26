7 Snacks for Easter Egg Decorating

Fuel an Easter egg tie-dyeing party with DIY snacks.

© EMILY FARRIS

F&W Editors
March 26, 2016

Easter is all about multi-colored eggs, but that's not the only great DIY Easter project. From superfast hummus to crispy-chewy brownies in cookie form, here are five easy snacks to keep you fueled for hours of Easter egg decorating fun.

1. Quick and Easy Hummus

Ten minutes is all you need to whip up a healthy dip that's great for a crowd.

2. Sugar-and-Spice Nuts

"With cinnamon, salt and sugar, they hit a lot of spots on the tongue," says chef Bronson van Wyck about these tasty nuts.

3. Chips in Salsa

In this best possible version of flavored tortilla chips, Traci Des Jardins tosses the just-fried chips with homemade salsa, then sprinkles them with a little Mexican Cotija cheese.

4. Gluten-Free Carrot Cake Cupcakes

These dense, gluten-free cupcakes are topped with an easy cream cheese frosting and can easily be made ahead of time.

5. Cardamom-Cheddar Straws

Chef Justin Devillier upgrades classic Southern cheese straws with Iranian spices like cardamon.

6. Granola-Chocolate Bark

Bark is the easiest chocolate bar you can make, and you can tailor it to your taste.

7. Chocolate Brownie Cookies

Can't decide between a cookie and a brownie? Now you don't have to.

