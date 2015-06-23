7 Simple Summery Pasta Recipes

On the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips, pasta pro Justin Chapple shows the world how to make a delicious and effortless no-cook tomato sauce. It's perfect for those hot summer nights when the last thing you want to deal with is a long-simmering pot of sauce. But Justin's super-fresh sauce isn't the only way to summer-up pasta. Here, seven excellent pasta recipes that use ultra-ripe summer produce.

1. Pasta alla Norma

This peasant dish from La Minosse in Siracusa is like Sicily in a bowl.

2. Pasta with Fresh Puttanesca Sauce

This no-cook spicy tomato sauce from F&W’s Kay Chun is flavor-packed with anchovies, capers, green olives and crushed red pepper.



RELATED: Simple Puttanesca Sauce

3. Giobbi’s Primavera Pasta

The tomato salad in this recipe also makes for a fabulous crostini topping.



RELATED: Penne with Triple Tomato Sauce

4. Pasta with Fresh Tomatoes and Grilled Scallions

A quick puree of scallions, tomatoes and olive oil creates a delicious sauce for this three-ingredient recipe.

5. Pasta with Tomato and Black Olive Sauce

Barbara Lynch’s rustic pasta is very adaptable to whatever summer vegetables are at their peak. Here she uses tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash and eggplant.

6. Gemelli with Tuna, Tomatoes and Jalapeño

Gemelli, tightly wound coils of pasta, work especially well with chunky sauces like this one, which gets a spicy kick from chopped jalapeño.

7. Pappardelle with Tomatoes, Almonds and Parmesan

Sweet and juicy seasoned summer tomatoes with crunchy roasted almonds and nutty cheese make a delicious topping for pasta.

Related: F&W’s Favorite Pasta Recipes

23 Super Quick Pasta Recipes

9 Hearty One-Dish Pastas

Pappardelle with Lamb Ragu

Pappardelle with Zucchini, Anchovies and Mint