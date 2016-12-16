7 Showstopping Prime Rib Roasts to Make for Christmas

A tender, juicy prime rib roast is the perfect Christmas dinner centerpiece.
The roast will not only be the most impressive (and delicious) thing on the table, but it's also easy to make. Here, seven incredible prime rib roasts that will wow guests.
1. Three-Ingredient Prime Rib Roast
Coffee and prime rib seem like unlikely partners, but this delicious roast proves otherwise.
2. Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib Roast
Chef Marcela Valladolid coats prime rib with a mix of soy sauce, ground chile, garlic and peppercorns, which forms a peppery crust around the juicy meat.
3. Prime Rib Roast with Horseradish Cream
What's the secret to this gorgeous Christmas roast? Chef Michael Tusk bastes it with a fragrant garlic-thyme butter.
4. Standing Rib Roast of Beef
This excellent roasting method is an adaptation of the classic English approach.
5. Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib Roast with Mushroom-Armagnac
F&W Best New Chef 2004 Melissa Perello keeps prime rib extra juicy by having the butcher leave the fat cap on before tying the beef.
6. Salt-and-Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Sage Jus
"The great thing about doing a whole rib roast is that you don't have to concentrate," says star chef Michael Mina, whose beautiful, easy dish will impress holiday guests.
7. Vodka-Marinated Rib Roast
Chef Jeremiah Tower's vodka marinade tenderizes the meat, while salting it before cooking develops flavor and a crust.