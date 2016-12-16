7 Showstopping Prime Rib Roasts to Make for Christmas

The roast will not only be the most impressive (and delicious) thing on the table, but it's also easy to make. Here, seven incredible prime rib roasts that will wow guests.

Coffee and prime rib seem like unlikely partners, but this delicious roast proves otherwise.

Chef Marcela Valladolid coats prime rib with a mix of soy sauce, ground chile, garlic and peppercorns, which forms a peppery crust around the juicy meat.

What's the secret to this gorgeous Christmas roast? Chef Michael Tusk bastes it with a fragrant garlic-thyme butter.

This excellent roasting method is an adaptation of the classic English approach.

F&W Best New Chef 2004 Melissa Perello keeps prime rib extra juicy by having the butcher leave the fat cap on before tying the beef.

"The great thing about doing a whole rib roast is that you don't have to concentrate," says star chef Michael Mina, whose beautiful, easy dish will impress holiday guests.

Chef Jeremiah Tower's vodka marinade tenderizes the meat, while salting it before cooking develops flavor and a crust.