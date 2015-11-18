7 Savory Crêpes You Can Eat for Dinner

From earthy mushroom-and-cheese-filled buckwheat crêpes to Vietnamese-inspired pancakes, here are seven savory crêpes to make for dinner.



RELATED: How to Make Crêpes



1. Green Eggs and Ham Crêpes

Whatever mixture of herbs you have on hand will work for this amazing Dr. Seuss–inspired recipe.

2. Crispy Vietnamese Crêpes with Shrimp, Pork and Bean Sprouts

Star chef Charles Phan's take on banh xeo (a.k.a. "happy pancakes") are thin and crispy.

3. Herbed Egg Crêpes Filled with Smoked Salmon

These omelet-like crêpes are made with tarragon, chervil and chives.

4. Buckwheat Crêpes with Wild Mushrooms and Gruyère

Mixed wild mushrooms give these hearty vegetarian crêpes terrific umami flavor.

5. Coconut-Rice Crêpes Filled with Pork

These fantastic Cambodian crêpes feature a vibrant carrot-chile sauce.

6. Saigon Crêpes with Shrimp, Bacon and Scallions

Turmeric adds bright flavor to these tasty crêpes.

7. Brie Crêpe Melts

These savory crêpes feature melted brie cheese topped with warm roasted cherry tomatoes and frisée.