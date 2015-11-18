7 Savory Crêpes You Can Eat for Dinner

When you think crêpes, you might envision crêpes Suzette, the dramatic dish flambéed with brandy and Grand Marnier, or warm brown-butter crêpes with nutella and jam. But before you get to dessert, you can also enjoy the deliciously delicate pancakes as a main course.
From earthy mushroom-and-cheese-filled buckwheat crêpes to Vietnamese-inspired pancakes, here are seven savory crêpes to make for dinner.
RELATED: How to Make Crêpes
1. Green Eggs and Ham Crêpes
Whatever mixture of herbs you have on hand will work for this amazing Dr. Seuss–inspired recipe.
2. Crispy Vietnamese Crêpes with Shrimp, Pork and Bean Sprouts
Star chef Charles Phan's take on banh xeo (a.k.a. "happy pancakes") are thin and crispy.
3. Herbed Egg Crêpes Filled with Smoked Salmon
These omelet-like crêpes are made with tarragon, chervil and chives.
4. Buckwheat Crêpes with Wild Mushrooms and Gruyère
Mixed wild mushrooms give these hearty vegetarian crêpes terrific umami flavor.
5. Coconut-Rice Crêpes Filled with Pork
These fantastic Cambodian crêpes feature a vibrant carrot-chile sauce.
6. Saigon Crêpes with Shrimp, Bacon and Scallions
Turmeric adds bright flavor to these tasty crêpes.
7. Brie Crêpe Melts
These savory crêpes feature melted brie cheese topped with warm roasted cherry tomatoes and frisée.