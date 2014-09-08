7 Sauces to Upgrade Roast Chicken

It’s tough to improve on a perfect, crispy-skinned roast chicken, but adding a sauce can be an excellent upgrade.
Here, roast chicken recipes that feature terrific sauces.
Agrodolce.
This Italian sauce combines sugar and vinegar to create a blend of sweet and sour flavors. This version has golden raisins, red grapes and fennel.
Scallion-ginger sauce.
The combination of fresh-tasting scallions and fragrant ginger makes this sauce terrifically potent. Here, it garnishes tea-smoked birds.
Wasakaka sauce and piri piri.
This recipe features two sauces: Wasakaka is a garlicky Dominican chile sauce for fans of all things spicy; piri piri, an herb-and-oil sauce, gets a smoky finish from paprika.
Black mole.
Prepared mole paste is an easy base for a super-flavorful sauce.
Miso gravy.
Use this miso mixture first as a rub for the chicken, then reduce it with the drippings for a salty and herby gravy.
Garlic-ancho sauce.
Just five ingredients, including roasted garlic and a pleasantly bitter ancho chile, go into this incredibly rich (but butter-free) sauce.
