7 Sauces to Upgrade Roast Chicken

It’s tough to improve on a perfect, crispy-skinned roast chicken, but adding a sauce can be an excellent upgrade.

Here, roast chicken recipes that feature terrific sauces.

Agrodolce.

This Italian sauce combines sugar and vinegar to create a blend of sweet and sour flavors. This version has golden raisins, red grapes and fennel.

Scallion-ginger sauce.

The combination of fresh-tasting scallions and fragrant ginger makes this sauce terrifically potent. Here, it garnishes tea-smoked birds.

Wasakaka sauce and piri piri.

This recipe features two sauces: Wasakaka is a garlicky Dominican chile sauce for fans of all things spicy; piri piri, an herb-and-oil sauce, gets a smoky finish from paprika.

Black mole.

Prepared mole paste is an easy base for a super-flavorful sauce.

Miso gravy.

Use this miso mixture first as a rub for the chicken, then reduce it with the drippings for a salty and herby gravy.

Garlic-ancho sauce.

Just five ingredients, including roasted garlic and a pleasantly bitter ancho chile, go into this incredibly rich (but butter-free) sauce.

