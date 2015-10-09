7 Rye Whiskey Cocktails for Fall

Are you a bourbon drinker who wants something different—but not too different? Pick up a bottle of rye. Drier-tasting than bourbon but with the same fall-friendly richness, rye whiskey is a great way to revitalize your drinking repertoire. Here, seven cocktails to make with rye.

1. Whiskey Chai

For this warm, boozy nightcap, spiced chai tea is spiked with whiskey.

2. Memorial Union Old-Fashioned

This take on an Old-Fashioned is sweetened with maple syrup.

3. Bondage

In this intensified Sidecar, bartender Jonny Raglin replaces the orange curaçao with pear and ginger liqueurs and uses two bonded (aged, 100-proof) spirits: Laird’s apple brandy and Rittenhouse rye whiskey, which Raglin says tastes like “pumpernickel spice.”

4. Trailer Park Smash

Bartender Gui Jaroschy sweetens this rye and beer punch with an easy caraway syrup.

5. Mark the Bird

Manuka honey, from the New Zealand manuka bush, sweetens this sour-style drink.

6. Filibuster Cocktail

This tangy, creamy cocktail is shaken with an egg white for a deliciously foamy head.

7. Seven Sins Cocktail

The Jack Rose (applejack, lime juice and grenadine) is one of mixologist John Coltharp’s favorite brandy drinks. This cocktail is his attempt to convert it into a whiskey cocktail.

Related: More Whiskey Cocktails

21 Fantastic Fall Cocktails

12 Reinvented Classic Cocktails