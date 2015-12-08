7 Roast Duck Recipes in Honor of “A Christmas Story”

That happy scene in which the Parkers feast on (head-on) crisp-skinned duck is certain to make you drool for a bird of your own. So prepare one of these incredible roast duck recipes before starting your annual viewing of A Christmas Story.

1. Roast Duck with Citrus Pan Sauce

A bright citrus pan sauce is all that’s needed to round out this simple roast duck, cooked to a rich caramel brown.

2. Slow-Roasted Duck with Orange-Sherry Sauce

At Gabrielle in New Orleans, Greg Sonnier stuffs his ducks with onions to keep the meat moist, then roasts them slowly to cook off the fat.

3. Slow-Cooked Duck with Green Olives and Herbes de Provence

This is the most forgiving and delicious duck recipe you'll ever find. By slow-cooking duck with aromatics until it's as tasty and tender as confit, then broiling it until the skin is shatter-crisp, cookbook author Paula Wolfert manages to play to all of the bird's strengths.

4. Spice-Roasted Duck

In this supereasy duck dish, chef Hugh Acheson says the trick to getting crispy duck skin is dry-brining the bird: seasoning it and letting it rest in the refrigerator overnight.

5. Duck à l'Orange

This classic recipe from Jacques Pépin results in the crispiest sink.

6. Roast Duck with Five-Spice Sauce and Rice Noodles

This crisp, glazed duck is served in typical Asian fashion: cut into small pieces and served with a host of accompaniments—crisp radishes, chewy noodles, refreshing cilantro and tart lime.

7. Sour-Cherry-Stuffed Duck Breasts with Thyme

This festive duck roast is stuffed with a delicious sweet-and-sour cherry filling.