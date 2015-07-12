7 Riffs on Tomato-Free Gazpachos

If the classic tomato gazpacho is typically too acidic for you, you’re not a fan of tomatoes or you just want to make something new, try one of these other takes on the cold soup.

1. Melon-Avocado

This refreshing puree might sound more like a smoothie than gazpacho but the intriguing garnishes, including cucumber, fennel and oven-dried blueberries put it over into the chilled soup category.

2. Cucumber

A sensational summer starter, this hydrating gazpacho is sweetened with grapes. Top it with cooked shrimp to make it more substantial.

3. Grape-almond

This version of white gazpacho (which use almonds and bread as thickeners) is actually green, thanks to the addition of cucumbers and watercress.

4. Creamy white

Yogurt, cream cheese and buttermilk add richness and tang to this grape-almond gazpacho.

5. With pickled shrimp

Shrimp pickled in a cumin-coriander-herb brine add a refined touch to a classic white gazpacho enriched with buttery marcona almonds.

6. Cauliflower

Using cauliflower in addition to a little bit of bread and almonds is a lighter, healthier way to thicken white gazpacho.

7. Cherry

When you hear that this (almost) tomato-free gazpacho is made red with cherries, you might think it will taste cloying. Not so, when the recipe was developed by star chef Daniel Humm.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

