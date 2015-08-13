7 Ridiculously Over-the-Top Mug Cakes

Thanks to F&W's mad genius tipster Justin Chapple and Top Chef winner Kristen Kish, a super-delicious mug cake can easily be whipped up in no time with melted ice cream. Once you’ve mastered the simple technique, take your mug cake to new heights by adding crazy mix-ins, switching up the glassware or drizzling on gooey toppings.

F&W Editors
August 13, 2015

Thanks to F&W's mad genius tipster Justin Chapple and Top Chef winner Kristen Kish, a super-delicious mug cake can easily be whipped up in no time with melted ice cream. (Learn how to make it by watching this short video.) Once you’ve mastered the simple technique, take your mug cake to new heights by adding crazy mix-ins, switching up the glassware or drizzling on gooey toppings. Need inspiration? Take a look at these seven ridiculously over-the-top mug cakes to get your mind going: 

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up