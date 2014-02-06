7 Rich Russian Dishes to Eat While Watching the World's Fittest Athletes

While the Olympic athletes might be on strict diets, you're free to enjoy the fantastic foods of the event's host country. Here are 7 Russian and Russia-inspired recipes to enjoy while watching the games.

1. Russian-Style Salad Niçoise

Smoked trout and a creamy horseradish dressing take the place of the French version's classic tuna and vinaigrette.

2. Winter Borscht with Brisket

This classic Russian soup is perfect for a cold winter day.

3. Chilled Russian Borscht

For those in warmer climates, this luscious beet soup is delicious with a dollop of rich, tart sour cream.

4. Russian-style Chicken Cutlets

Butter and cream keep these simple cutlets moist.

5. Corn Bread for Khrushchev

Anya von Bremzen's delicious recipe pays cheeky tribute to the former Russian premier Nikita Khrushchev, who was known for his obsession with planting corn.

6. Russian-Style Blini

These thin Russian pancakes are yeasty and plump, with a sourdough tang. Serve them with Gravlax-Style Salmon Tartare with Dill Oil.

7. Guest-at-the-Doorstep Apple-Berry Charlotte

This fantastic dessert features sliced tart apples, berries and a simple batter.

Related: More Russian Recipes

Winter Olympics: America's Top Contenders In the Kitchen and On the Ice

5 Ways to Eat (and Cook) Like an Olympian