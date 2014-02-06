7 Rich Russian Dishes to Eat While Watching the World's Fittest Athletes

While the Olympic athletes might be on strict diets, you're free to enjoy the fantastic foods of the event's host country.
While the Olympic athletes might be on strict diets, you're free to enjoy the fantastic foods of the event's host country. Here are 7 Russian and Russia-inspired recipes to enjoy while watching the games.
1. Russian-Style Salad Niçoise
Smoked trout and a creamy horseradish dressing take the place of the French version's classic tuna and vinaigrette.
2. Winter Borscht with Brisket
This classic Russian soup is perfect for a cold winter day.
3. Chilled Russian Borscht
For those in warmer climates, this luscious beet soup is delicious with a dollop of rich, tart sour cream.
4. Russian-style Chicken Cutlets
Butter and cream keep these simple cutlets moist.
5. Corn Bread for Khrushchev
Anya von Bremzen's delicious recipe pays cheeky tribute to the former Russian premier Nikita Khrushchev, who was known for his obsession with planting corn.
6. Russian-Style Blini
These thin Russian pancakes are yeasty and plump, with a sourdough tang. Serve them with Gravlax-Style Salmon Tartare with Dill Oil.
7. Guest-at-the-Doorstep Apple-Berry Charlotte
This fantastic dessert features sliced tart apples, berries and a simple batter.
