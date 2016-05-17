7 Refreshing Ways to Use Lemongrass

From terrific summer drinks to amazing fruit salad, here's how to use the delicious herb.

Fresh lemongrass adds delicious sweetness to this fizzy drink.

Star chef Joel Roubuchon infuses the cream sauce and finishing oil with lemongrass for this tasty fish dish.

Spring vegetables like asparagus are perfect for this light, fast stir-fry.

Fish sauce, lime juice and lemongrass make such a delicious dressing that it's easy to forget how healthy this salad is.

Chiles add subtle heat to this exceptional fruit salad.

© Cedric Angeles

The lemongrass pork that tops chef Nhi Mundy's noodle bowl is a secret family recipe, but we think this flavorful variation is just as delicious.

This tropical cocktail made with pineapple juice and lemongrass is great for a summer cookout.