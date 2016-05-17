7 Refreshing Ways to Use Lemongrass

Add bright flavor to your favorite dishes.
From terrific summer drinks to amazing fruit salad, here's how to use the delicious herb.
1. Ginger-Lemongrass Soda
Fresh lemongrass adds delicious sweetness to this fizzy drink.
2. Sautéed Bass with Lemongrass
Star chef Joel Roubuchon infuses the cream sauce and finishing oil with lemongrass for this tasty fish dish.
3. Stir-Fried Vegetables with Lemongrass
Spring vegetables like asparagus are perfect for this light, fast stir-fry.
4. Spinach and Edamame Salad with Basil and Asian Dressing
Fish sauce, lime juice and lemongrass make such a delicious dressing that it's easy to forget how healthy this salad is.
5. Melon-and-Strawberry Salad with Spicy Lemongrass Syrup
Chiles add subtle heat to this exceptional fruit salad.
6. Lemongrass Pork and Rice Noodle Bowl
The lemongrass pork that tops chef Nhi Mundy's noodle bowl is a secret family recipe, but we think this flavorful variation is just as delicious.
7. Tablatini
This tropical cocktail made with pineapple juice and lemongrass is great for a summer cookout.