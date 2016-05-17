7 Refreshing Ways to Use Lemongrass

© Cedric Angeles

Add bright flavor to your favorite dishes.

F&W Editors
May 17, 2016

From terrific summer drinks to amazing fruit salad, here's how to use the delicious herb.

1. Ginger-Lemongrass Soda

Fresh lemongrass adds delicious sweetness to this fizzy drink.

2. Sautéed Bass with Lemongrass

Star chef Joel Roubuchon infuses the cream sauce and finishing oil with lemongrass for this tasty fish dish.

3. Stir-Fried Vegetables with Lemongrass

Spring vegetables like asparagus are perfect for this light, fast stir-fry.

4. Spinach and Edamame Salad with Basil and Asian Dressing

Fish sauce, lime juice and lemongrass make such a delicious dressing that it's easy to forget how healthy this salad is.

5. Melon-and-Strawberry Salad with Spicy Lemongrass Syrup

Chiles add subtle heat to this exceptional fruit salad.

6. Lemongrass Pork and Rice Noodle Bowl

© Cedric Angeles

The lemongrass pork that tops chef Nhi Mundy's noodle bowl is a secret family recipe, but we think this flavorful variation is just as delicious.

7. Tablatini

This tropical cocktail made with pineapple juice and lemongrass is great for a summer cookout.

